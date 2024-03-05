Winners Of Safari, Shop & Shine Win 6Kg Gold Promotion Fifth Draw Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fifth draw for Safari Hypermarket's mega promotion, popularly known as the Win 6kg Gold Promotion, hosted by Safari Hypermarket, a leading hypermarket chain in Qatar, took place at their Industrial Area location.

The event, held yesterday had the honour of being attended by officials from the Qatar Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), as well as representatives from Safari Management.

The fortunate winners of this draw are as follows: First prize winner: Suresh Kunjuraman (Coupon No.: SSS501315028), who has won an impressive 250 grammes of gold. Second prize winners: MD Babul (Coupon No.: SSS500298756), Santhosh Prabhakaran (Coupon No.: SSS501053723), and Ahmed Daloul (Coupon No.: SSS500636817), each of them will receive a valuable prize of 150 grammes of gold.

Third prize winners: Mohamed Sameer (Coupon No.: SSS501039950), Mim Shaheed (Coupon No.: SSS500532827), and Majid Ismayil (Coupon No.: SSS500052255 ), will be awarded 100 grammes of gold each.

The selection of these fortunate winners was made through an e-raffle coupon system, which was made available with a purchase of just QR50 from any Safari outlet.

The Shop and Shine Mega Promotion, under which this exciting draw took place, continues until April 20, 2024.

This promotion promises to award 1kg of gold to seven winners in each draw. The last draw is scheduled for April 21, 2024, and it will be hosted at Safari Hypermarket in Industrial Area Street -16.