BPS Hosts Design Thinking Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: A unique exhibition on design thinking was organised by the students of Grades VI- VIII at Birla Public School (PBS) on February 26 in the Basant Kumar Birla Auditorium. 'To empower the students of today to contribute to the design of a better future' was the motto of the exhibition.

The event proved to be an excellent platform for students to showcase their creativity, teamwork, problem solving and communication skills. The Middle Section showcased their talent on design thinking.

The event commenced with prayer followed by the welcome address. The Headmistress of the Middle Section, Divya Mary Vincent briefed on the concepts of design thinking. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Acting Principal, Radhika Rele, along with the Senior Leadership team.

Radhika Rele congratulated teachers and students for the initiative, the unique show of skills, and their readiness to come up with practical solutions to the day-to-day challenges of life. A few teams explained the functionalism of the exhibits and shared their experiences. The exhibition was open from 9am to 1pm. Fifty-four projects incorporating all the disciplines of learning were on display which were visited and appreciated by the staff and students. The hard work and the dedication of the students were commendable. The projects varied in their theme from interesting and effective solutions for simple and day to day issues to global issues.

The ideas and concepts of students were manifested into reality with the support of the leadership team, teachers, and parents. The event offered an interactive and student driven multidisciplinary experience.