Conference On Gene Banks To Ensure Food Security Begins

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of 27 experts and researchers from all over the world, an international conference on conservation, sustainability and the role of gene banks in preserving genetic resources and achieving sustainable food security began yesterday in Doha.

Genetic resources for food and agriculture are the raw materials upon which the world relies to improve the productivity and quality of domesticated plant and animal populations, as well as to maintain healthy populations of wild species, including those used in forestry and fisheries.

A five-day event from March 3 to 7 is being organised by the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Agricultural Research Department.

The conference will address the international treaty as a major tool in supporting the conservation of plant genetic resources for agriculture and food, and their sustainable use.

The event will also focus on adopting the global framework for biodiversity as an important means of confronting the crisis of global biodiversity loss and following up on international biodiversity policy.

Addressing the opening session, Director of Agricultural Research Department Hamad Saket Al Shammari said Qatar is making a great effort to preserve and sustain these natural resources, following the third National Development Strategy of the country inspired by the Qatar National Vision 2030, and the strategy of the Ministry of Municipality to support the preservation of biodiversity, resource sustainability and food security.

He explained that this is amid the challenges facing the world on the environment, food security, climate change, and the loss of biodiversity of global importance.

“Qatar has been able with the wisdom and guidance of our wise leadership, to place itself among the ranks of developed countries, in the field of advanced agricultural and scientific research, and has become an oasis for investment and an important regional centre in various fields,” said Al Shammari.

He said that the conference will discuss the issues of biodiversity, wild strains of crops and their genetic diversity, which provides the basis for farmers to diversify seed systems, in addition to the efforts of experts and specialists in developing necessary new plant varieties that adapt to climate, social and environmental changes,” said Al Shammari.

He stressed the importance of using modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and vertical agriculture in preserving biodiversity and working to sustain resources to achieve food security. He noted the conference aims to discuss the conservation of biodiversity and the protection of genetic and plant resources for agriculture and food production.

Head of the Genetic Resources Department Aisha Dasmal Al Kuwari explained that the conference sessions will focus on five main axes, including: preserving biodiversity and sustainability, rehabilitating the ecosystem and reforestation, the role of gene banks and botanical gardens in preserving natural resources, and applications of intelligence. She said that the other topics are artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things in agricultural research, the sustainability of food security, and the impact of disasters, crises and international financing policies on biodiversity conservation and sustainable management, along with many other important topics.

Dr. Al Sayed Al Azzazi, a biotechnology expert in the Agricultural Research Department and the general organiser of the conference, said that the conference brings with the participation of 27 international and local speakers from the most prestigious universities and international organizations working in the fields of biodiversity, gene banks, agricultural research, restoration of ecosystems, reforestation, preservation of natural resources, and food security.