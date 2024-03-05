Al Attiyah Hosts Bulgarian Minister Of Defense

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Bulgarian Minister of Defense H E Todor Tagarev and his accompanying delegation, during their visit to the State of Qatar to attend the 8th edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024). During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest, military cooperation relations between the two sides, and ways to strengthen and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.

