Al Abdulghani Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation Celebrate 60 Years Of Partnership

Doha, Qatar: Al Abdulghani Motors proudly celebrated its 60th anniversary of partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation in a grand media event held at the Al Abdulghani Tower on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Japan to Qatar, H E Satoshi Maeda, and General Manager of Toyota in the Middle East and India, Masaru Shamida, along with a number of Al Abdulghani Motors employees, in addition to media representatives.

During the ceremony, Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, and Masaru Shamida, General Manager of Toyota in the Middle East, and India, delivered impactful speeches.

Furthermore, the event was highlighted by the unveiling of the official logo and mascot, creating an atmosphere of heightened enthusiasm and anticipation.

The event featured several presentations that showcased the partnership's history and the shared vision for the future of both companies. The event's slogan symbolises the enduring bond and the partners' dedication to a legacy that spans over sixty years. As part of the advertising campaign, a mascot named“Rahal” was introduced, representing the whale shark.

The whale shark is one of the symbols of Qatar's marine environment, as the warm waters of the State of Qatar boast the highest concentration of whale sharks worldwide. This majestic creature embodies strength and adaptability, which resonates with the partnership between Al Abdulghani Motors and Toyota.

During his speech at the ceremony, Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors, stated:“We take great pride in our extensive and fruitful collaboration with Toyota, spanning over six decades. This partnership stands as a testament to our steadfast dedication to shared values and the relentless pursuit of excellence, which have been the heart of our enduring relationship. As we reflect on the past six decades, we uncover the visionary foresight of the founders of the Abdulghani Motors family, Abdullah, Abduljalil, and Abdulghani Al Abdulghani, may God have mercy on them, who laid the groundwork for this ongoing partnership.

Their visionary outlook and unwavering commitment to excellence have profoundly shaped our remarkable journey throughout the years.”

At the ceremony, Al Abdulghani Motors received the prestigious gold award for the Toyota Authorized Distributors Program. As a culmination of the legacy celebration, Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani honored Masaru Shamida with the Qatari bisht, adding a touch of heritage to the occasion. Attendees had the opportunity to embark on a tour, exploring the significant milestones in Al Abdulghani Motors' partnership with Toyota and the timeline of establishing the company. A mini museum accompanying the event showcased some of the medals and awards earned by Al Abdulghani Motors throughout this partnership.

Alongside the event, the attendees had the pleasure of experiencing the Qatari Ardha, a traditional dance.

In addition to showcasing the modified Toyota car of the young Qatari, Talal Al Emadi, which he had also presented at the Qatar Custom Show car exhibition.

At the end of the event, Al Abdulghani Motors unveiled a unique campaign tailored for the holy month of Ramadan. This campaign, which started on March 3 and will run until April 30, 2024, offers an attractive financing program for a selected models from the Lexus and Toyota brands. Moreover, it includes exclusive deals on service contracts, insurance, and car care products, all aimed at enhancing convenience and delivering a seamless ownership experience.