Expo 2023 Doha Marks National Day Of Turkiye

Doha, Qatar: Expo 2023 Doha marked the National Day of the Republic of Turkiye to highlight the Turkish rich culture and patrimony.

Attended by several officials and heads of the diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Qatar, alongside the Turkish community, the ceremony featured music shows, popular Turkish dances, handicraft activities and perfume-making, with the delicious Turkish foods being presented to visitors.

Director-General of Exports at the Turkish Ministry of Trade Mehmet Ali Kilickaya underscored the significance of expos as platforms of communication and international cooperation, noting the solid bilateral relations between Qatar and Turkiye and cooperation in multiple fields.

For his part, Secretary-General of Expo 2023 Doha Eng Mohammed Ali Al Khoury emphasised that the Turkish agriculture offers attractive investment opportunities in multiple fields, such as agritech, animal breeding, aquaculture, and seed production, as well as greenhouses, adding that Turkiye ranked second in Europe after Spain, and strives to become one of the five largest agricultural crop producing countries in the world.

The participation of Turkiye in the expo was aimed to showcase its successful experiences and expertise in agriculture, in addition to capitalizing on cutting-edge technologies to counter climate change challenges, Al Khoury pointed out.

He added that the Turkish participation was aimed to explore the investment opportunities in modern agriculture, indicating that he is hopeful about the success of the Turkish pavilion in achieving the intended goals.

Covering a space of 1,024 square metres, the pavilion aims to epitomise the diverse heritage, vibrant culture and progressive vision of Turkiye, as its design blends traditional and contemporary elements and showcases them in a unique architectural design.