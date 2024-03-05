Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition And Conference From Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The eighth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) will kick off today under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and organised and hosted by Qatar Armed Forces.

DIMDEX will run until March 6, 2024 at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) under the theme“Igniting the Future of Maritime Security and Beyond”.

Chairman of the Organising Committee of DIMDEX, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al Ansari announced the completion of all preparations for a distinguished version of the global event, in a press conference held at QNCC yesterday.

The event was attended by Commander of the Strategic Studies Centre of Qatar Armed Forces, Staff Major General (Doctor / Air) Rashid Hamad Al Nuaimi and Deputy Commander of Qatar Emiri Signal Corps, and Director of Project 401 for Special Operations, Brigadier General Ali Harib Al Harib, Al Ansari touched on the latest developments, noting that the eighth edition of DIMDEX features more than 200 international and national companies specialised in security and defence, in addition to 9 major international pavilions, as well as renowned national and local companies and the various branches of Qatar Armed Forces.

DIMDEX will showcase the latest defence innovations and technology over the full capacity of 7 halls across 35,000 square metres, as well as additional outdoor space.

Al Ansari announced that DIMDEX this year is characterised by the presence of the largest number of official delegations, reaching 110 official VIP delegations, further strengthening DIMDEX's position on the international stage. He also added that the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference will be held on the second day of the event in partnership with the Strategic Studies Centre of the Qatar Armed Forces, under the title of“Economic Growth Prospects Amidst Security Challenges and Their Global Impact”, with the participation of thought leaders and military officials.

Al Ansari added:“In this edition, we will also witness the announcement of Project 401 for the Special Operations, which includes special operations training centres specialised in developing the capabilities of special forces and global anti-terrorism units.”

The DIMDEX 2024 Organising Committee yesterday hosted media representatives at Hamad Port to attend the arrival ceremony of visiting warships, where 9 warships from 8 countries docked and were welcomed by Warships Logistics Director, Major (Sea) Abdulrahman Yousuf Al Malki. The official opening of the visiting warships is taking place on March 4 at Hamad Port, with visitors having the opportunity to visit and learn about their crews throughout the three days of the exhibition. Over the course of three days, the event is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors from across the maritime defence and security ecosystem.