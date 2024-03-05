Ras Laffan COP, Moi Hold Awareness Workshop On Occupational Safety, Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ras Laffan Community Outreach Program (COP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior (MoI) organised a workshop titled“Corporate Awareness Ambassadors” on February 27, 2024.

The workshop, held as part of the 3rd edition of BEDAR Workers' Outreach Program, aimed to promote awareness on security, safety, societal culture, and occupational safety in the corporate work environment. 28 safety ambassadors from 14 major companies working in the north area of Qatar, representing around 50,000 workers, participated in the workshop.

The two-day workshop hosted officers from various departments of the Ministry of Interior and specialists in the fields of security, safety, physical fitness, societal culture, health and hygiene and occupational safety.