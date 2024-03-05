March Events: A Month Of Art, Culture And Sporting Spectacles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This March, Qatar is hosting an array of cultural, artistic, and sporting events, from thougt-provoking exhibitions to adrenaline-pumping festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy across the country.

Art aficionados can immerse themselves in the displays at various venues, including the Nation of Plants exhibition at Expo 2023's Biodiversity Museum Pavilion, until March 28, and the De/Constructed Meanings at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, until March 10. Meanwhile, Expo 2023 hosts The LifeHub, offering a glimpse into cutting-edge innovations, and The Voyager is the Narrator exhibit at The Fire Station, inviting visitors on a visual journey, until March 28 and April 20 respectively.

For budding green thumbs, the Little Gardeners Academy at Education City Micro-Farm provides hands-on learning experiences, happening until March 30; while the Farmers Market at Expo 2023 offers a bounty of fresh produce, running until March 28. Art enthusiasts can explore the 100/100 Best Arabic Posters and Arab Design Now exhibitions at M7, alongside Crafting Uzbekistan: Tradition in Threads and Pipilotti Rist: Electric Idyll at The Fire Station.

Shopping enthusiasts can indulge in the Shaaban and Ramadan Trade Fair at Katara Southern area, until March 15, while date connoisseurs can savor the offerings at the 2nd Souq Waqif International Dates exhibit, running until March 5. Architectural enthusiasts can marvel at the Weaving Poems exhibit and Colours of the City: A century of Architecture in Doha, at M7, until March 30.

Foodies are in for a treat with the Organic Farming Festival at Doha Expo and the inaugural Pearl Food Festival at The Pearl-Qatar, until March 9 and 5 respectively. Meanwhile, maritime enthusiasts can explore the latest innovations at Dimdex 2024: Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, until March 6.

Film buffs can discover emerging talent at the 10th edition of Qumra, hosted by the Doha Film Institute at the Museum of Islamic Art, until March 6. Sports enthusiasts can rev up their engines at the MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit, from March 8 to 10; while families can enjoy Mollywood Magic on March 7; Showtime! A Family Musical, from March 6 to 8; and the Kite Beach Festival at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas, on March 8.