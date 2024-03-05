Qatar Organises Meeting Of GCC Technical Committee For Civil Service, Human Resources

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 23rd meeting of the Technical Committee for Civil Service and Human Resources Affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries was held yesterday in coordination between the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau (CGB) in Qatar and the General Secretariat of the GCC, under the presidency of Qatar.

Assistant Director of Human Resources Policy Management Department at CGB Mohammed Ahmed Al Mohammed opened the meeting in the presence of committee members from the GCC states.

The meeting discussed the agenda items, including the final statement issued by the 19th meeting of ministers and heads of civil service and human resources authorities on the GCC Strategy for Civil Service and Human Resource Development for 2024, and the initiative of joint training programmes and workshops among the GCC countries for 2024, in addition to reviewing and discussing a number of strategic initiatives for the current year.

The meeting followed up on the results of the General Secretariat memorandum regarding the unification of prices for purchasing licenses of human resources systems in the GCC countries, and discussed the General Secretariat's project on workplace training. Additionally, it reviewed the countries' feedback and proposed conditions and regulations for honouring competencies in civil service sectors.