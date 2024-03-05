Education Excellence Award Achieves Major Milestones

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Speaker of Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti has said that the Education Excellence Award, thanks to the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has become a feature and working methodology for all state ministries and government institutions.

Speaking to QNA, Her Excellency pointed out that the 17th edition of Education Excellence Award has achieved tremendous and critical milestones and left a clear footprint, in terms of students' academic achievement, spurring them and upgrading the performance of school administration, as well as its positive impact on the community, including the life of the excelled students themselves among their families and in schools.

Winning the award by some outstanding students for the third time indicates that excellence has become a hallmark of this academic life, which is subsequently reflected in their family, society and careers, Al Sulaiti noted, adding that the award with its outputs will undoubtedly expand to all sectors, since the award, per se, was built to be a hallmark of operation in all entities, in terms of excellence and performance development whether in school or various work fields.

She congratulated the winners of the Education Excellence Award and their parents for the achievement they have made, wishing them further success and progress in their studies and future careers. -QNA