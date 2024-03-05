Shura Slams Israeli Massacre In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council yesterday denounced the Israeli occupation forces' massacre of innocent civilians who were awaiting aid delivery in the Gaza Strip.

The Council affirmed that the killings constitutes a continuation of the Israeli behaviour that contradicts all principles of international law and international humanitarian law.

The Council called on all relevant parties, parliaments, and parliamentary unions around the world to swiftly act to put an end to this brutal behaviour and oblige Israel to comply with international norms and laws.

In this context, the Council reiterated Qatar's consistent position on the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the necessity for the Palestinian people to attain their legitimate rights, most notably the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Afterward, Secretary-General of the Shura Council Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala read out the session's agenda, and the minutes of the previous session were approved.

During the deliberations, the Council reviewed a draft law on the nationalisation of jobs in the private sector, which was referred to by the esteemed government. The Council decided to refer the draft law to the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee to study it and submit a report thereon to the Council.

On another note, the Council approved a request to extend the work of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee to study a draft law on public and private state property.