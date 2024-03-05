Qumra Addresses Misinterpretations Of Arab World In Films: DFI CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During a press briefing at the tenth edition of Qumra yesterday, the annual incubator by Doha Film Institute (DFI), Chief Executive Officer Fatma Hassan Alremaihi highlighted the significance of initiatives like Qumra in addressing the misrepresentation of the Arab world in films.

Alremaihi stressed DFI's mission to support independent voices worldwide, filling the void in financing and mentorship. She credited DFI and Qumra for providing essential funding, workshops, and networking opportunities, resulting in films that challenge stereotypes about the Arab world.

“Our mission is to promote independent and new voices from around the world, because today there are very few places that provide them with the financing and mentorship they need. The funding, workshops and networking provided by DFI and through initiatives such as Qumra have helped create films that address the misrepresentation of the Arab world.”

The nurturing creative ecosystem developed by DFI has enabled talents from the Arab world and beyond to connect with diverse audiences, altering global perceptions of the Middle East positively.

Through global outreach, these films are reshaping global perceptions, attracting attention, and encouraging more people to explore cinema from the region, creating meaningful connections worldwide.“By discovering new audiences globally, these films are helping change the perceptions about the region. We are happy to see the attention these films are gaining, encouraging more people to watch more films from our region and to foster meaningful relationships that will contribute to building stronger relationships.”

Alremaihi highlighted DFI's commitment to discovering new stories and storytelling approaches without imposing restrictions on filmmakers. Talents supported by DFI often return as mentors, contributing to the growth of emerging talent.

This year, Qumra welcomed industry professionals from 41 countries, showcasing the growing international interest. Many acclaimed directors, producers, and industry leaders, drawn to Qumra's collaborative atmosphere, are shaping emerging voices in Arab and world cinema.

Qumra's comprehensive support extends throughout the script-to-screen journey, with a focus on leveraging video on demand (VoD) and online platforms to expand filmmakers' reach beyond traditional avenues.

The annual talent incubator will run until tomorrow, March 6. Schedule for today, March 5 includes: Masterclass by Martin Hernandez; and film screening of“About Dry Grasses” by Nuri Bilge Ceylan; and tomorrow, March 6: Masterclass by Atom Egoyan, and film screening of“The Mother of All Lies,” by Asmae ElMoudir. Both film screenings will be followed by a question and answer portion. All events will be held at the Museum of Islamic Art.