Deputy PM Meets Defence Ministers At DIMDEX

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Minister of State for Defence Affairs of the United Arab Emirates H E Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei and the accompanying delegation yesterday, during his participation in the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024).

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs also met Lebanese National Defence Minister H E Maurice Sleem and his accompanying delegation, during his participation in DIMDEX 2024.

He also met Deputy Minister of Defence of Somalia H E Abdifatah Kasim and the accompanying delegation during his participation in DIMDEX.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Zukan Helez (pictured below) and the accompanying delegation.

Al Attiyah also met Iranian Defence Minister H E Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani and the accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country to attend DIMDEX.

Al Attiyah also met Minister of Defence of Mauritania H E Hanena Ould Sidi, and the accompanying delegation, during his participation in DIMDEX 2024.

During the meetings, they discussed topics of common concern as well as cooperation and ways to strengthen and develop them.