(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA)

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree on pensions and indemnity for civil servants.

1975 -- Kuwait Oil Company Ltd. (British-American), established in 1934, was nationalized. The company was established to drill for crude oil and natural gas, and quantities for commercial use were found in 1938.

1991 -- Kuwait Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah headed the first cabinet meeting following the liberation of Kuwait from the heinous Iraqi invasion.

2008 -- Dr. Ahmad Al-Rubie, former minister of education, MP, public figure and professor of philosophy, passed away aged 59.

2009 -- Renowned artist Bader Al-Qatami passed away aged 66.

2012 -- Ministry of Public Works opened the new Al-Reg'ee Sewage treatment plant, costing around KD 74 million.

2014 -- The National Assembly ratified a draft law on establishing the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA), tasked with organizing and supervising the state's telecommunication network as well as protecting the rights of consumers and users.

2020 -- Kuwait donated USD three million to support China's fight and containment of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

2020 -- The Health Ministry announced the first COVID-19 recovery case in Kuwait.

2023 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah appointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah as Prime Minister. (end) bs