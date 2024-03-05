Almost 870 War-Damaged Medical Institutions Restored In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In over two years of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 867 damaged medical facilities have been partially or completely restored.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Ministry of Health.

“Over the 24 months of the war, 507 medical facilities have been fully restored in different regions of Ukraine and another 360 have been partially restored. Most of them are in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions,” the report says.

Over the past two years, Russia has damaged 1,535 medical facilities and destroyed another 201 (they are beyond restoration).

The medical institutions in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions incurred the largest losses. It is currently impossible to obtain full information on the extent of damage to medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

Furthermore, the Russian army damaged 103 ambulances, destroyed 258 vehicles, and seized 125 more ambulances.

As reported, an ophthalmology hospital that was damaged during the first year of the full-scale war has been restored.