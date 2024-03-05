Austin, Umerov Discuss Battlefield Situation, Further Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov to discuss the latest on the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, as well as the prospects of support for Ukraine from the United States and other partners.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder reported this.

“Secretary Austin reiterated that the United States and our coalition of some 50 Allies and partners will continue to support Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russian aggression,” the report says.

The two leaders also agreed on the urgent need to pass President Biden's bipartisan National Security Supplemental and pledged to remain in close contact.

As Ukrinform reported, at last week's congressional hearing, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin did not rule out that if Russia succeeds in its war against Ukraine, Putin will go further, and the Baltic states, which are NATO members, could be next.

Photo credit: MoD