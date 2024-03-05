Ukraine Starts Negotiations With Spain On Bilateral Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky, has started negotiations with Spain on a bilateral security agreement.

This was reported by the press service of the President's Office, Ukrinform reports.

“On the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva has started negotiations with Spain on a bilateral security agreement,” the report says.

Zelensky:expand Ukraine's opportunities

As noted, the two sides discussed the structure of the future agreement and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine is signing bilateral security agreements with NATO member states to implement the agreements of the Vilnius NATO summit. Seven agreements have been signed with the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.