Will Smith Says There Was A ‘Whole Lotta Hand-Talkin’ On Meeting Jon Batiste

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith shared that singer Jon Batiste paid a visit to him and co-star Martin Lawrence on the last day of 'Bad Boy 4' shoot.

Smith took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures, where he is seen having a conversation with Batiste.

In the images, the two are seen walking around and having a chat.

Smith is seen using a lot of hand gestures amid the conversation.

“@jonbatiste came to see me and @martinlawrence on our last day of shooting @badboys. I don't remember what I was talkin' about but there was a whole lotta hand-talkin' goin' on (sic),” Smith captioned the post.

'Bad Boys' first released in 1995.

The buddy-cop action comedy was directed by Michael Bay. Lawrence and Smith feature as two Miami narcotics detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey.

It was then made into a franchise with 'Bad Boys II', which was released in 2003 and then 'Bad Boys for Life' released in 2020.

Smith also shared a glimpse of him and Lawrence standing in front of the Centinnial Wheel in Chicago.

The two actors had announced that the shooting of the fourth part of the 'Bad Boys' franchise has wrapped up.

The caption read:“WRAPPED!! Nothin' but Magic everytime I'm with my guy. See y'all June 7 for @BADBOYS 4.”