India A Sweet Spot For Dutch Firms To Invest In Semiconductors: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) As India embarks on its semiconductor journey, it is offering immense opportunities for Dutch companies to invest and examine chances for collaborative R&D efforts between the two nations, a new report said on Tuesday.

India's electronics and semiconductor industry has seen remarkable growth, especially in semiconductor design and product consumption, and the government policies and incentives are driving investments in semiconductor manufacturing.

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and the Netherlands Innovation Network, Embassy of the Netherlands in India, launched a new report titled 'Indo-Dutch Semiconductor Opportunities'.

The comprehensive document for both the Indian and Dutch ecosystems serves as a roadmap for collaboration between the two nations in the crucial semiconductor sector.

“It underscores our commitment to harnessing the power of technology to solve complex challenges and to creating a world where progress and prosperity are accessible to all,” said Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan.

India aims to produce 85,000 semiconductor professionals in five years.

The report also shed light on potential academic exchange programmes fostering knowledge sharing and skill development through student exchanges and explored the enabling policy framework provided by the Indian government to facilitate collaborations.

“We hope that this report will inspire and facilitate greater cooperation and exchange between the two countries, and enable them to leverage their respective strengths and capabilities to create a positive impact on the world,” said Sanjay Gupta, Chairperson, IESA.

Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, said that the report "articulates the potential areas of opportunities in the industry, academics, research, startup ecosystems and technology transfers, etc”.