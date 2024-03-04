Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Half Yearly Report And Accounts

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
During the financial half year ended 31 December 2023 Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCMKTS:BGDFF) has executed multiple major exploration programs with the objectives to further expand the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia) while also completing geophysical mapping of the regional architecture of the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola) to inform testing of prospective targets within a high-grade historical producing goldfield.
As a result of these programs the Company published (on 28 November 2023) a detailed new 3D map of the Tarcoola Goldfield's sub-surface structural architecture and announced (on 11 December 2023) a further MRE increase at Tunkillia of ~224,000oz Au for a total updated Tunkillia JORC MRE of 1.38 Million ounces gold.
Barton has also completed several key corporate initiatives including the rationalisation of non-core historical joint venture interests and the preparation of approximately 1,400oz gold-in-concentrates for which (subsequent to the financial half year ended 31 December 2023) a sales tender has commenced.
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: ...
T: +61 425 226 649
Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: ...
T: +61 8 9322 1587
