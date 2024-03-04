               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Money Talk Radio TMC The Metals Company Inc.'S (NASDAQ:TMC) Craig Shesky-Clean And Economic Mining Of Deep Sea Nickel Nodules For The Battery Metals Supply Chain


3/4/2024 11:37:32 PM

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment of Money Talk Radio with Ellis Martin we speak with Craig Shesky of The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) at the Mines and Money Miami Conference. The company promises to be the cleanest source of mining nickel with comparatively negligible environmental impact as opposed to other sources of nickel mining globally, while being able to to compete economically with China, Indonesia and Russia. Fascinating interview. Worth a listen.
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Media: ... Investors: ...

MENAFN04032024000111011020ID1107934598

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search