Immersive Hong Kong Roving Exhibition Launched In Kuala Lumpur

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 - The "Immersive Hong Kong" roving exhibition opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 5. This is the third stop of the exhibition in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), following that in Indonesia and Thailand in July and October last year respectively.





The "Immersive Hong Kong" roving exhibition, which showcases Hong Kong's unique strengths, advantages and opportunities with art technology, was launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as part of a promotional campaign in the ASEAN countries. The exhibition will run at Pavilion Bukit Jalil until March 10.

Organised by the Information Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and themed "Hong Kong - Where the World Looks Ahead", the exhibition showcases the city's unique strengths, advantages and opportunities to the valued ASEAN community and invites them to explore the potential for business, investment and tourism in Hong Kong.



Through art technology, the "Immersive Hong Kong" exhibition enables visitors to immerse in visuals representing the city in a creative twist. The five thematic zones, namely "Financial Bridgehead", "I&T Brain Bank", "Blossoming Creativity", "Diversity and Greenery" and "Buzzing Sports Action", feature multiple interactive art projections and naked eye 3D displays, presenting the multifaceted appeal of Hong Kong.



Visitors can also enjoy Hong Kong's vibrant skyline, illustrated by Hong Kong artist Messy Desk (Jane Lee), at a photo corner. Promotional videos on Hong Kong and digital panels featuring ASEAN companies and talent are also on display, explaining why the city is one of the most desirable places to visit, live, work and invest.



"The exhibition not only showcases to the Malaysian community the unique attractions of Hong Kong as a cosmopolitan city, but also demonstrates that the city is full of creativity and character. Visitors will be able to enjoy a new experience featuring Hong Kong's latest developments and different facets", a spokesperson for the Information Services Department said.



An interactive game, "Snap a cool shot @Immersive Hong Kong", is also featured as part of the exhibition. The top 400 winners will each receive an economy class round-trip air ticket from Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong.



The exhibition is set to run at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, a major shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur, until March 10. Admission is free and visitors will be offered souvenirs during the event. For more information, please visit .







Hashtag: #ImmersiveHK_KL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN04032024003551001712ID1107934594