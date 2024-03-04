Industrial Designers Society Of Hong Kong's The 3Rd Edition Of Remix Creative Business Partnership Programme

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 - The 3rd edition of the "ReMIX · Yesterday's Future, Invent Tomorrow!" ("ReMIX") Creative Business Partnership Programme , which is organised by Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK), with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Create Hong Kong) as the lead sponsor, goes beyond simply connecting Hong Kong design talent and brands. It actively works towards promoting Hong Kong designers and their creative strengths, while also exploring the latest trends in sustainable design. After a thorough matching process, the ten-designer-brand pairings for the 3rd edition of "ReMIX" were announced. These collaborative teams then commenced the development of their crossover products, which are scheduled to be released by September 2024. On the other hand, "ReMIX" has accepted the invitation to set up a booth at the "Bangkok Design Week 2024" to showcase the over 40 crossover products that have shined in the previous editions of "ReMIX", with a view to generating more overseas interests in Hong Kong's original designs and creative industries. As part of the delegation trip to "Bangkok Design Week 2024", the Hong Kong delegates also visited the local companies in Thailand that embrace sustainable design principles.





Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand (second from the left), Ms. Teresa Poon, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok (first from the left), Ms. Yvonne Lee, Director of“ReMIX”, IDSHK (first from the right) and the representative of“ReMIX” delegation, Mr. Angus Yiu, Stork Stork Design (second from the right), posing for a photo with members of the“ReMIX” Thailand delegation trip.

The 3rd edition of "ReMIX" Creative Business Partnership Programme features nine Hong Kong brands, namely Leung So Kee, Koon Wah Food, A-Fontane, Law Knitters, FOTOMAX, BAST Lighting, LOG-ON, Momax and INFINITE , as well as a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) brand, 伊仕利家居 . Upon the completion of recruitment and matching of interested Hong Kong design teams from various fields, each of these ten brands has successfully matched up with a Hong Kong design team to collaborate on creating crossover products. These collaborations involve cross-industry partnerships, such as A-Fontane , specialising in bedding, is teaming up with InnoSphere , renowned for lifestyle accessories. Other cross-generation collaborations can be seen in the partnership between Leung So Kee umbrella factory, which has over a century of history in Hong Kong, and Studio of SAI (Brand: SO-SAI) , an emerging design firm. Furthermore, there is cross-regional collaboration as demonstrated in the collaborative team formed by the GBA brand 伊仕利家居 and Hong Kong design team Soti Design Studio . All ten teams will officially launch their creative outcomes by September, promising countless creative surprises.



In an acknowledgement of the market success of and international recognition gained by the creative crossover products in the past two editions of "ReMIX", "Bangkok Design Week 2024" extended an invitation for the Hong Kong designers and brand representatives concerned to set up a booth at Thailand Creative & Design Center during the design week, while attending its opening ceremony on 27 January earlier this year. The "ReMIX" exhibition not only successfully showcased over 40 crossover products collaborated by Hong Kong designers and brands in the 1st and 2nd editions of the Programme, but also received support from Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand , who visited the "ReMIX" exhibition in person. Ms. Teresa Poon, Deputy Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Bangkok , Ms. Yvonne Lee, Director of "ReMIX", IDSHK and the representative of "ReMIX" delegation, Mr. Angus Yiu, Stork Stork Design introduced the background of "ReMIX" and exchanged with them enthusiastically. As the organiser of "ReMIX", IDSHK firmly believes that the exhibition at "Bangkok Design Week 2024" will deepen the collaborations between Hong Kong's and Thailand's industries, government agencies and academia, and in turn helping Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries with immense potential go international.



In addition to the exhibition at design week, this Thailand trip also organised exchange activities under the theme "Empowering Sustainable Design". The Hong Kong delegates visited local companies in Thailand that uphold sustainable design. These included Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC) , which provides shared workspace for researchers in the fields of science, engineering, industrial design, and art, as well as PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) , which focuses on implementing sustainable design and producing various petrochemical products. During the visits, the Hong Kong delegates had the opportunity to exchange experiences and insights with Thai talented designers. This kind of exchange not only enriched the knowledge of Hong Kong designers themselves on waste recycling, biotechnology, and environmental-friendly materials which will contribute to the forward development of sustainable design in Hong Kong, but also strengthened the relationships between Hong Kong designers and Thai manufacturers, suppliers, and researchers. These visits helped enriching the knowledge of Hong Kong designers in this field and fostering integration between the industries of both Hong Kong and Thailand.



Mr. Ball Cheung, President of IDSHK , emphasised and stated the Society's mission, "The Society not only acts as an intermediary, connecting Hong Kong designers and brands to launch collaborative products that captivate consumers' attention, but also aims to bring the distinctive design styles and creative thinking of Hong Kong designers to overseas markets through delegation trips. This initiative seeks to expand global demand for Hong Kong designers and brands and foster the sustainable development of Hong Kong's creative industries."



More details are available on the website of "ReMIX" Creative Business Partnership Programme ( ), or please contact the "ReMIX" secretariat at 3586 8831 or email [email protected] for inquiries.



The 3rd "ReMIX" Creative Business Partnership Programme



Pairing Results between Hong Kong Designers and Brands





Brand

Design Unit

Introduction to Design Unit

Designer(s)

Leung So Kee

Studio of SAI Limited (Brand: SO-SAI)

SO-SAI is a multi-disciplinary creative studio that focuses on architectural and spatial inventions. Their studio works include furniture design, interior design and architecture design.

Yung Sai Chun & Louis Hung Wai Yin

Koon Wah Food

Head & Tail

Head & Tail specialises in brand concept development, brand identity design, and visual communication. Its clients primarily come from the food industry, ranging from local startups to multinational corporations.

Luke Lo Tze Chung

A-Fontane

InnoSphere Ltd.

Maurice is an expert at discovering product pain points and new needs from the user's perspectives, using smart design techniques to transform them into new products.

Maurice Kwok Ho Yin

Law Knitters

Alex King Atelier Limited

Alex King Atelier specialises in product design, letterpress, sustainable packaging design and the creation of contemporary graffiti art.

Alex King Pui Yuk

FOTOMAX

Palette Code Design Consultancy

Palette Code Design Consultancy strives to create meaningful stories and experiences for people. Their creative expertises include consumer electronics and houseware.

Asta Lok Hau Yi

BAST Lighting

Stork Stork Design Limited (Brand: Stork Stork Design)

Stork Stork Design strives to align technological advancements with a human-centered vision, ensuring our innovations deeply resonate with the diverse needs of our audience.

Gut Yau Chit Kwan & Angus Yiu Hoi Tak

LOG-ON

Blind Creation Company Limited (Brand: Blind by JW)

Blind by JW is a womenswear and accessories label that is celebrated for its artistic patterns and hand-drawn prints. Its designs bridge Eastern and Western influences.

Jessica Lau Yuen Ting & Walter Kong Tak Wah

伊仕利家居

SOTI Design Studio Limited

SOTI Design Studio focuses on integrating art, architecture, and nature, the studio has been recognised for their innovative and sustainable designs.

Maggie Wu Wai Chung

Momax

Whitehole Design Limited (Brand: 100∘C)

100°C aims to become an engine of growth in the circular economy, in which people come up with solutions to share, exchange, upcycle, and recycle the Earth's resources.

Ling Wong & Davide Tonizzo

INFINITE

MMM Design Studio

MMM Design Studio provides space design and industrial design services. It shapes designs in the most minimalistic way, allowing product design to reflect the closest possible connection to real-life experiences.

Bella Wong Ching Yi & Boris Cheung Ka Wing & Angela Chung Chi Yan



Lead Sponsor:

Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Sponsors:

Milk Magazine Tommy Li Design Workshop Supporting Organisations:

Asia Pacific Chamber of New Economic Culture Design 31 FHKI Design Council of Hong Kong Graphic Arts Association of Hong Kong Hong Kong Design Centre Hong Kong Designers Association Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association Hong Kong Federation of Design and Creative Industries Hong Kong Furniture and Decoration Trade Association Hong Kong Interior Design Association Hong Kong Mould and Product Technology Association Material Resource Centre of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design The Hong Kong Exporters' Association

#ReMIX #IndustrialDesignersSocietyofHongKongThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong Founded in 2002, Industrial Designers Society of Hong Kong (IDSHK) aims to promote the state-of-the-art and professional practice of Hong Kong's industrial design (ID), and to leverage its status. Over the years, IDSHK has been committed to promoting and striving for the rights of industrial designers by enhancing their competitiveness, providing themwith industry-related knowledge and promoting exchanges with local, the Mainland and international professional organisations. IDSHK has successfully established collaborations andstrategic alliance partnerships with industrial bodies and education institutes and is continuing to support industrial design education.IDSHK grasps the pulse of the society and technology evolvements with innovative ideas to provide members with updated relevant knowledge and connections to keep pace with the times. It aims to gather all parties' strength and cooperate to create a brilliant design prospect in future.Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community.Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.