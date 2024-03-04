Expressing Love On Canvas: Mums For Life Announces Mother's Day Art Competition

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 - MUMs for Life is pleased to announce a Mother's Day-inspired Art Competition, inviting budding artists from 100 pre- and primary schools to showcase their talents and express their appreciation for their mothers.



Themed 'A Mother's Love', the competition aims to inspire young artists to reflect on how they have experienced their mothers' affection and strength.



The competition will feature three categories:

Category A: Preschoolers aged 4 - 6 years

Category B: Lower Primary aged 7 - 9 years

Category C: Upper Primary aged 10 - 12 years



In addition, MUMs for Life is collaborating with Mama on Palette, a community that supports mothers' mental wellness through art, by providing a special colouring template "Bonding with Mama in the Garden", designed by Mama on Palette artist Khesia Kalistyatika, tailored for preschoolers aged 4 to 6 years under Category A. The illustration draws importance of the mother's role - just like the beauty of a garden.



For Category B & C, participants create an original artwork on A3 size paper using traditional mediums such as paint, crayons, colored pencils, or mixed mediums for added creativity.



"This Art Competition celebrates the sacrificial love of mothers. " said Dr Xander Ong, CEO, Centre for Fathering. "Through this initiative, we hope to provide an opportunity for sons and daughters to express their love for their mums, capture the mother's love in Singapore, and share it with a larger audience".



Selected artworks will be showcased at the Mother's Day Art Exhibition on May 11, 2024. The exhibition celebrates the creative talents of young artists and honour the bond between mothers and children.



Entries for the Mother's Day Art Competition are now open, and participants are invited to submit their artworks by 12 April 2024 at various partnering locations.



For more information on how to participate and submission guidelines, please visit





Hashtag: #CentreforFathering #MUMsforLife

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Centre for Fathering and MUMs for Life Centre for Fathering (CFF) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2000 to promote active and involved fathering and address issues caused by fatherlessness in Singapore. The organisation turns the hearts of fathers and children towards one another by empowering more fathers to be better role models and an inspiration to their children.



Launched on Mother's Day 2019, MUMs for Life is a ground-up movement to celebrate a mum's unique identity as a woman, daughter, wife and mother. Together, MUMs for Life and DADs for Life highlight the irreplaceable and complementary roles mums and dads play.



CFF is Made For Families

CFF is proud to be part of the ecosystem supporting families in Singapore, and identify ourselves as an organisation that is Made For Families. Made For Families represents the different ways – big and small – in which Singapore supports families. Companies, organisations and community groups can adopt the brand mark to identify themselves as promoting the value of family in our society. Together, we can build a Singapore that is Made For Families, by laying a foundation of support, from family-friendly spaces and workplaces, products and services, and family-bonding activities.



Visit for more information.



MENAFN04032024003551001712ID1107934589