(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Trustifi Launches Geofencing Capabilities in Australia Major cybersecurity provider's AI-powered software is now compliant with geofencing needs in Australia, opening new opportunities for global MSPs



LAS VEGAS, NV, Mar 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Trustifi , the premier provider of AI- and cloud-based email cyber security solutions, announced that it is now able to "geofence" email data for its growing base of MSSP (managed security service provider) customers in Australia in accordance with nationwide compliance needs. This makes Trustifi's unique next-generation cybersecurity solutions more effective for a greater addressable market of businesses and MSSP partners in Australia, opening new opportunities for solution providers in this market to enhance their cybersecurity offerings. Trustifi has been serving managed service providers (MSPs) in Australia and New Zealand since 2022 and is steadily building a partner community in this high-potential marketplace. The ability to geofence data in this country comes due to Trustifi's new relationship with a powerful AWS data storage center in that country.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) oversees issues relative to data privacy in Australia. One of its core functions is to help safeguard records pertaining to individuals, and provide guidance on the collection, storage, and transmission of that data. The Australia Privacy Act is applicable to all private healthcare providers throughout Australia, including practitioners and private hospitals. Due to these statutes, MSSPs are recommended to maintain confidential personal data on servers that are local to that country, especially in sensitive industries such as healthcare, financial services, and legal. This procedure is known as geofencing, or the establishment of a virtual boundary that limits the geographical transmission of data to a designated region-in this case the nation of that data's origin. Trustifi now offers geofencing in a range of countries, including the US, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Singapore, Brazil, and Australia.

Trustifi MSSP partners who work with global end-customers can easily add Australian geofencing capabilities to their client's security plans with one click via a newly implemented software setting. The company added this feature to better serve its expanding Australian customer base, and due to the strong general growth of the security market in this country, resulting in notable opportunities for MSPs.

"Compliance is a crucial element of any security program, and personal data is subject to a roster of complex regulations and recommendations across the globe, including in Australia," said Trustifi CEO and Co-founder Rom Hendler. "Trustifi continues to expand its global footprint, offering easy-to-implement compliance capabilities for our customers in a variety of countries. The Australian market is rife with opportunities for managed service providers, especially in complicated verticals such as healthcare and financial services, where sensitive patient and client data is subject to additional compliance needs. We're proud to be able to offer new, more stringent geofencing capabilities to our customers who work in global markets, better securing their patients' data while opening new potential sales avenues across the Australian business community."

Trustifi offers a comprehensive suite of email cybersecurity solutions that leverage advanced AI-driven tools to accomplish what many traditional, gateway-based solutions can't. They combat sophisticated image- and text-based, AI-generated attacks. This includes techniques like the resurgence of the "@" bypass strategy, where hackers surreptitiously insert "@" signs into URL names to disguise the phrasing of malicious links, which many security solutions can't interpret. These disguised URLs pass through security filters without being flagged. Trustifi's proof-of-concept scans have indicated an uptick of this method in recent months (after the "@" scam had seemingly receded for several years).

According to Trustifi's data, the use of infected QR codes has also sharply increased, since hackers have realized that most security solutions treat QR codes as harmless images. Trustifi's AI-driven tools and metrics are designed to root-out such tactics. This is opposed to traditional solutions that rely too heavily on age-old methods like the blacklisting of known nefarious IP addresses.

"Trustifi has been a committed technology partner for our business, providing superior security for our clientele and an ease-of-use that outpaces other security and encryption solutions," said Jess Walker, founder/CISO, of Holocron, a Trustifi MSSP located in Brisbane, Australia. "Their ability to easily geofence data is a critical asset for MSSPs who work in sensitive verticals. It will allow more Australian customers to take advantage of Trustifi's next generation, born-in-the-cloud capabilities in an environment where AI-based threats continue to escalate."

Trustifi was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Email Security* for its Outbound Shield, Inbound Shield, and Account Compromise Detection solution. Trustifi's solutions have repeatedly been acknowledged through awards from esteemed sources such as CRN Magazine, SourceForge, the American Business Association, ChannelVision magazine, Expert Insights, the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, and the Golden Bridge Awards.

*Gartner, "Market Guide for Email Security", Ravisha Chugh, Peter Firstbrook, Franz Hinner, 13 February 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform including sophisticated AI-driven tools. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers.



Follow Trustifi:

Twitter ,

LinkedIn , and

Facebook .

Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

CommCentric Solutions

610 737-2140

...

SOURCE: Trustifi