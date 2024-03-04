JOHUD Signs Agreement To Empower Jordanian Youth In Society

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) and the British Council on Monday signed an agreement within the framework of the Youth Connect Project, which aims to empower and enhance the participation of Jordanian youth in society and equip them with various skills.



The agreement was signed by JOHUD Executive Director Farah Daghistani and the director of Jordan and the Levant at the British Council, Alexander Lambert, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The project, one of the British Council's initiatives, aims to enable the youth to take on leadership roles in their communities, stimulate them towards finding creative solutions to priority issues, and engage with decision makers and stakeholders in a framework of collaboration and collective action.



The project targets 90 young men and women in Princess Basma Development Centres in Tafileh and Maan, through specialised training sessions in communication skills, capacity building, and leadership skills.

Daghistani stressed that the partnership with the British Council adds to the fruitful partnerships that bring together JOHUD with various local institutions to contribute to achieving national goals of enhancing the roles of youth and women in society.



Lambert said that the project represents a new phase within the rooted partnership with JOHUD, aligning with the mutual interest of both sides in youth and their empowerment, in line with Jordan's national objectives pertaining to youth and investing in their potential.



The British Council expressed appreciation for JOHUD's role in contributing to human development by empowering women and youth, stating that the council looks forward to this stage of partnership with great interest, meeting the needs and aspirations of youth, and enhancing their role in public life.