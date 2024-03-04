CPS Launches 'Do Not Shop When Hungry' Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, the National Society for Consumer Protection (CPS) has revealed its monitoring plan to ensure the local market is prepared and that commodity prices align with consumers' purchasing power.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, the CPS announced the launch of a national awareness campaign titled“Do Not Shop When Hungry”. The campaign's visual content will be shared across social media platforms to reach a broad audience.

The campaign aims to enhance consumers' shopping habits and serve as a guide to prevent unnecessary purchases.



CPS President Mohammad Obeidat noted that shopping while hungry often leads to the purchase of excess foodstuffs and non-food products.

“The campaign's objective is to provide consumers with guidance and advice on sustainable consumption patterns, particularly in the face of challenging living conditions,” Obeidat told The Jordan Times

He also said that CPS staff would be closely monitoring the local commodity price index.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply also announced that it has been conducting intensive field inspections, aimed to ensure that all basic commodities and goods are sold at reasonable prices and to monitor the fairness of market prices.