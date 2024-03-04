Cassation Court Upholds Over 3 Years' Sentence For Drug Dealer

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation has upheld a June State Security Court (SSC) ruling sentencing a drug dealer to over three years in prison after convicting him of selling illegal narcotics to a law-enforcement officer in Amman in March 2023.

The court declared the defendant guilty of obtaining illegal narcotics with the intent of selling the drugs to an undercover agent on March 15.

The SSC handed the defendant five years in prison for the offence of possessing illegal narcotics and ordered him to pay JD5,000 in fines.

However, the court decided to reduce the fine to JD3,500 and the prison term to three years and four months in prison to give the defendant a second chance in life.

Court documents said the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) received a tip that the defendant possessed illegal narcotics with the intent of selling them in the local market.

The law enforcement agency assigned one of its officers to contact the defendant.

“The AND agent got in touch with the defendant and asked him for a small stash of illegal drugs in return for JD20,” court documents said.

When the two met, AND agents immediately arrested the suspect, court papers added.

Upon searching the defendant, court papers said, AND personnel found a small quantity of Hashish and seven Captagon pills on him.



The defendant contested the SSC's ruling through his lawyer, who argued that the court“did not provide solid evidence to implicate his client”.

Meanwhile, the SSC prosecution office asked the higher court to uphold the sentence and the fine imposed on the defendant.

The higher court maintained that the SSC had followed the proper procedures in issuing the sentence against the defendant.

“It was clear to the court that the defendant confessed willingly to possessing the illegal drugs,” the higher court said.

The Court of Cassation judges presiding were Yassin Abdullat, Nayef Samarat, Mohammad Khashashneh, Qassem Dughmi and Hammad Ghzawi.