Kingdom's Exports To EU Decrease By 6.4%, Imports By 7.1% In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

Jordanian exports to the European Union (EU) countries witnessed a 6.4 per cent decrease in 2023, amounting to JD409 million, compared with JD437 million in 2022.

According to foreign trade data released by the Department of Statistics (DoS ) on Monday, the Kingdom's imports from EU countries saw a drop of 7.1 per cent, amounting to JD2.797 billion, compared with JD3.011 billion in 2022.



The total trade volume between Jordan and EU countries in 2023 was JD3.206 billion, a decrease from JD3.448 billion in 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

The data also showed that The Netherlands was the leading importer of Jordanian products. On the other hand, Romania emerged as the EU's largest exporter to the Kingdom, with exports reaching JD259 million.



