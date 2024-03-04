Crown Prince Chairs Opening Of Second Jordan-US Cyber And Digital Dialogue

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Monday chaired the opening session of the second Jordan-US Cyber and Digital Dialogue.

In his opening remarks attended by HRH Prince Feisal and US Deputy National Security Adviser, Cyber and Emerging Technology Anne Neuberger, Crown Prince Hussein highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of cyber and digital security, citing links to national security interests of both countries, a Royal Court statement said.

The Crown Prince said the dialogue coincides with the marking of 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Jordan and the United States.

Prince Hussein said complex cyber threats are growing globally, which necessitates further cooperation and coordination between all stakeholders from both sides, citing the dialogue as an important and strategic means to enhance efforts and strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

The Crown Prince said transformations in regional and international security demand a faster response to emerging technology-related threats.

His Royal Highness also highlighted the need to utilise the latest technologies, building the capacities of those working in cyber security, and matching national frameworks with international standards.

The dialogue, which featured the participation of officials and experts from both countries, covered means of enhancing cooperation in cybersecurity, countering cyber threats, and developing ICT systems.

The first Jordan-US Cyber and Digital Dialogue was held last year in Washington, DC, with both sides agreeing to hold it on an annual basis.



