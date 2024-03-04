(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) CTBC Bank and Cathay United Bank provide strong support for Vantage's expansion in Taiwan to meet customer demand TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, announced that it has secured a US$64 million (approximately NT$2 billion) loan from CTBC Bank and Cathay United Bank to fund the development of the company's first data center in Taipei, Taiwan (TPE11). The deal marks the first hyperscale data center financing transaction for a data center operator in Taiwan.



This transaction is Vantage's first in Taiwan with the two banks. This is the company's third transaction with CTBC globally and its first with Cathay United, both among the top Taiwanese banks.



The Taiwan campus, which was first announced last December , is the eighth developing or operational campus in Vantage's APAC portfolio. Currently under development and expected to open mid-2024, TPE11 will deliver 16MW of IT capacity across a 215,000 square foot (20,000 square meters) facility. Once completed, the campus will serve hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises as the region becomes a major digital infrastructure hub.



"Vantage is proud to lead the way in marking the first financing of a greenfield data center project in Taiwan," said Joel Cheah, Vantage's CFO in the Asia-Pacific region. "We appreciate CTBC Bank's continued confidence in Vantage's data center platform and are pleased to have the Cathay United Bank team join us in this innovative financial milestone in the next phase of Taiwan's growth as a regional data center market."





