Viewqwest Awarded 'Network And Security Integration Of The Year - Singapore' At The Asian Telecom Awards 2024

Win is a testament to the success of the company's SecureNet Enterprise solution in addressing uniquely Asian network and security needs SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 - ViewQwest, a leading telecommunications and managed security services provider in the region, has been conferred the 'Network and Security Integration of the Year - Singapore' award at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024. The event, held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, recognises exceptional accomplishments that drive progress and ignite transformative shifts to reshape the digital landscape within the telecommunications industry across Asia.









Jurist Francisco-Gamban, Chief Operating Officer of ViewQwest

ViewQwest was recognised for its innovative Private SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) solution, SecureNet Enterprise, a fully managed network and security service specifically designed to conquer the complexities of the Asian digital landscape, at a time when global digitalisation of business has exponentially increased the cyberthreat attack surface and entry points, especially for organisations with large branch networks and hybrid workforces.



"We are pleased to be recognised for our focus on empowering businesses in Asia to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, by offering building solutions tailored to their region's requirements.”Businesses with sites heavily concentrated in Asia face distinct challenges in their digital transformation journey. The continent has diverse regulatory environments, varying levels of technology infrastructure and specific regional cybersecurity threats, thus solutions tailored to the Asian context are crucial, balancing technological advancement with local nuances.” said Jurist Francisco-Gamban, Chief Operating Officer of ViewQwest.



While generic solutions such as SD-WAN and SASE provide a broad and generalised range of powerful networking and security services, there are critical elements that are not built to meet Asia-specific challenges. To address this, SecureNet Enterprise is built on ViewQwest AsiaConnect, a dedicated regional SD-WAN fabric with customisable security features and seamless integration with regional network infrastructures, ensuring optimal network performance and security. ViewQwest's deep understanding of Asian markets translates into solutions that adhere to local regulations and business requirements, where on-ground teams provide localised expertise and prompt support for deployments and troubleshooting.



Leveraging best-of-breed technology from global cybersecurity leaders like Palo Alto Networks and Trend Micro, SecureNet Enterprise offers unmatched Zero-Day Protection against threats and vulnerabilities - a crucial advantage in the fight against ever-evolving cyber attacks. Recognising the budgetary realities of the region, ViewQwest has designed the solution to support cost-effective options that align with business needs.



The award for Network and Security Integration of the Year underscores ViewQwest's dual expertise as a Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). Enterprises benefit from a high-performance and reliable network that seamlessly integrates comprehensive security in its design and operations. By transforming their network and security architecture and operations, enterprises are empowered to also transform their overall business operations, enabling them to thrive and grow with confidence in the Asian digital landscape.



