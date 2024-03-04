ISCA Signs MOU With PICPA To Train Chartered Accountants In The Philippines

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 - The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA), to foster international collaboration and support the accountancy profession and businesses in Singapore and the Philippines.



Singapore is one of the Philippines' top sources of foreign direct investment inflows and a major trading partner. With more than 1 million business enterprises and 1,430 accounting firms in the Philippines, ISCA and PICPA will work together to train and strengthen the professional development of accountants to support businesses.



PICPA will partner ISCA in developing accountancy talents and providing upskilling opportunities for accountancy professionals in the Philippines. Aspiring Chartered Accountants who would like to know more about the internationally recognised Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification and other ISCA programmes such as the ISCA Professional Business Accountant Programme, the ISCA Financial Forensic Accounting Qualification, the ISCA Sustainability Professional Certifications and the recently launched Board of Directors Masterclass Programme can reach out to PICPA to find out more.



Through these programmes which are developed in Singapore and aligned with international standards, accountancy professionals will be equipped with relevant skills and competencies to meet business demands. This professional development collaboration between PICPA and ISCA will strengthen the capabilities of accountancy professionals, reinforce and support the capacities of businesses and the expansion plans of professional services firms.



ISCA and PICPA will also be exploring collaboration through joint-membership pathways, joint events, and conferences, aimed at promoting the attractiveness of the accountancy profession.



Atty. Randy Blanza, CPA, National President of PICPA, said,“It's an exciting time for the practice of accountancy in the Philippines. This agreement will open more opportunities to Filipino CPAs to practice their profession in international markets, including Singapore and other international territories.”



Ms Gladeys Jill A. Santos, ISCA Philippines Chapter Chairperson, said,“We are very pleased to be able to mark another milestone in ISCA's efforts to develop the accountancy profession across the region. This agreement will bring the SCAQ and other ISCA programmes further, not only opening doors for accountants in the Philippines to gain internationally recognised credentials, but also growing and strengthening the accounting profession and businesses in both countries.”









MENAFN04032024003551001712ID1107934449