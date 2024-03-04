Astiva Health Inc. CEO Featured Podcast Guest, Talks Commitment To Help Patients Enjoy 'Active, Healthy And Meaningful' Lives

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



In addition to providing full medical-care prescription drugs, Astiva focuses on providing rich supplemental benefits to enrollees

CEO explains that“effective healthcare hinges largely on patient involvement” Astiva's recent expansion is a crucial step in extending invaluable benefits and commitment to quality healthcare to a growing, diverse population

Astiva Health

CEO Dr. Tri Nguyen was the featured guest in a recent Bell2Bell Podcast release ( ). During the podcast, Nguyen talked provided an in-depth look at how

Astiva Health

is reshaping healthcare delivery, including an overview of the company's commitment to patient involvement in healthcare and highlights the company's innovative strategies in offering comprehensive care.

During the interview, Nguyen chatted with Bell2Bell about the history of the company, noting that it it started operations on Jan. 1, 2021, in Orange County and San Diego with recent expansions into Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside.“The name Astiva blends 'ast' - an old English, Nordic, and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Astiva Health are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN