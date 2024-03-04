Biomednewsbreaks Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) Closes On Private Placement Valued At Up To $16M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRI) , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatologic products, has closed on a securities purchase agreement. According to the announcement, the agreement is with healthcare-focused institutional investors led by Rosalind Advisors. The financing is for an initial $8 million with an additional $8 million second tranche, dependent on the company reaching specified milestones. The company noted that the funding, along with recent restructuring of a supply agreement, allow it to conduct planned research and development activities as well as support further commercial growth.“The company intends to use the upfront net proceeds from the private placement to fund the company's general business operations and ongoing activities related to expediting the development and approval of additional indications for the company's lead product Ameluz,” said Biofrontera in the press release.“The product is currently approved in conjunction with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series for the treatment of mild to moderate actinic keratosis on the face and scalp ('AK').”

To view the full press release, visit



About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (“PDT”) and topical antibiotics. The company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are precancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information about the company, please visit

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN