Zoned Properties Inc. (ZDPY) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Zoned Properties in January 2024 acquired an investment property in Chicago and signed a long-term lease agreement for Justice Cannabis Co. to operate a retail dispensary there

The company reported revenues of $720,450 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $614,988 for the same quarter in 2022, an increase of 17.2%

Zoned Properties reported net income of $114,523 for the September 2023 quarter, compared to a net loss of $77,328 for the same quarter a year earlier

The company continues to build out its proprietary cannabis technology platform, REZONE, in preparation for commercial launch

Zoned Properties in August 2022 closed a debt financing deal on its Tempe, Arizona, property by securing an initial debt facility of up to $4.5 million at a 7.65% interest rate through a commercial real estate lender Since 2021, Zoned Properties Brokerage has closed over $80 million of commercial real estate deals nationally for clients

Zoned Properties (OTCQB: ZDPY)

is a technology-driven property investment company focused on acquiring value-add real estate within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company aspires to innovate within the real estate development sector, focusing on direct-to-consumer real estate that is leased to best-in-class cannabis retailers.

The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its standardized investment process backed by its proprietary property technology. Zoned Properties has developed a national ecosystem of real estate services to support its real estate development process, including a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to ZDPY are available in the company's newsroom at



About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN