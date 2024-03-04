420 With CNW - Official Records Show Recreational Marijuana Sales In Canada Exceeded C$5B In 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In 2023,

Canada's recreational marijuana market

boasted a value of approximately C%5.07 billion ($3.8 billion), a recent government report on retail sales stated. This reflects a 12.2% increase from the previous year, showcasing a trend of growth, albeit at a slower pace compared to earlier years, marking more than five years since the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2018.

Brad Poulos, an entrepreneurship professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, explains this slowdown as a normal evolution of the...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN