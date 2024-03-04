'Patronising Education Excellence Day By Amir Underpins Privilege Of Outstanding Students, Science'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali al-Jabr al-Nuaimi affirmed that patronising the ceremony of the Education Excellence Day by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, represents one of the key indications of the professional privilege of science and an appreciation for the excelled students of both genders and stellar school administrators and teachers.

Addressing the ceremony of the 17th Education Excellence Day Monday, HE al-Nuaimi pointed out that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has recently launched the 3rd National Development Strategy that grants the priority to competitiveness, boosting innovation and supporting institutional excellence, in pursuit of developing a diverse and prosperous economy capable of competing in a changing world, in addition to prompting the preparation of manpower for the future.

Good education is primarily one of the core pillars of human development and the primary enabler to achieve the state ambitious goals in all sectors, HE al-Nuaimi highlighted, while addressing the male and female winners of the 17th Education Excellence Day.

She affirmed that reaching this landmark moment would have not been achieved without the opportunities and support as well as good preparation and perseverance, pointing out that the major breakthroughs came by virtue of the unwavering determination and synergistic efforts culminating in innovation and excellence and contributing to propagating the culture in the community.

Excellence community grows year after year, underscoring the national insightful vision of the wise leadership which primarily puts the people of Qatar at its top priorities and earnestly aspires to reap the good results, along with the constant and unlimited milestones, HE al-Nuaimi emphasised, adding that nothing invokes far more pride than seeing those who win this award, and who tirelessly continue their excellence in multiple work fields as good models to be emulated.

She thanked and appreciated the partners of this success including parents and teachers who have successfully innovated in the pedagogical field and believed in education mission, adding that she is constantly grateful for them for their honoured efforts, hoping that they will continue the journey of perfectly building the outstanding generations.

In conclusion, she congratulated all winners for gaining this deserved honour, affirming that she is hopeful about seeing them once again in the near future as they have continued their dedication and excellence to build the renaissance of this beloved homeland.

On behalf of the excelled honorees, winner of the Education Excellence Award in the secondary stage category, Ahmed Ali Mohamed al-Kuwari thanked His Highness the Amir for honouring the winners and sharing with them this momentous landmark of their educational career.

The priority given by HH the Amir to the excelled and his keenness to patronise the event reflect the profound interest in science and education, along with His Highness's vision that prioritises education as the core pillar of the comprehensive and sustainable development, al-Kuwari emphasised, indicating that homelands are built by their erudite and creative people.

Being crowned with the Education Excellence Day is not only an honour, but a national assignment to continue to innovate and strive in the scientific and practical fields for the sake of advancing the homeland as means for a supreme end towards accomplishing the Qatar National Vision, added al-Kuwari.

The celebration of the Education Excellence Day offers the opportunity for the outstanding people to express their pride of belonging to their educational institutions, since they are key incubators that provided the environment conducive for their success and excellence, al-Kuwari noted.

He underlined that state investment in education undoubtedly achieves the winners' dreams and accomplish the Qatar National Vision, in addition to building the knowledge community and catalysing the students to move forward to achieve entrepreneurship and excellence.

The Education Excellence Award is one of the most prominent evidences of Qatar's priority given to education and human development, as well as the Qatar National Vision 2030.

