QC Delivers Winter Assistance To Syrian Refugees In Jordan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC), through its Jordan office, distributed a new batch of winter assistance, including food vouchers, fuel, and blankets, to Syrian refugees and the host community members in Jordan.

The aid, expected to benefit around 30,000 people, is part of QC's 'One Heart' winter campaign. Saleh al-Marri, general supervisor of QC's office in Jordan, stated that 3,500 fuel vouchers worth QR925,000 were distributed to the beneficiary families, and approximately 17,500 individuals are expected to benefit from them. The recently distributed 2,450 food vouchers, valued at QR580,000, are anticipated to benefit approximately 12,250 recipients. A total of 180 blankets, valued at QR12,000, were distributed in various governorates across Jordan. Al-Marri stated that, as the blessed month of Ramadan is approaching, the office is currently preparing the Ramadan assistance, which will include food vouchers, Eid clothing, and Zakat al-Fitr, aiming to meet the essential needs of underprivileged families in the holy month. QC's Jordan office has been working since 2021, in co-ordination with the relevant government bodies, in various sectors, including social care, relief, development.

