Medtronic Once Again Named One Of The World's Most Ethical Companies

This is the second year Medtronic has received this recognition, representing one of only two honorees in the 'Healthcare Products' industry category. Altogether, 136 companies spanning 20 countries and 44 industries were recognized.

Ethisphere's annual list highlights organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs. Companies are evaluated on a number of attributes, including their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts; and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

“Strong ethics are a cornerstone of our mission. We believe in delivering results the right way, putting our communities and patients first,” said Geoff Martha, Medtronic chairman and CEO.“I'm proud to see our organization continue to make progress in this area, and I want to thank our 95,000+ employees around the world for helping us achieve this honor.”

“It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair.“Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Medtronic for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business.”

