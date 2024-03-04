Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi To Inaugurate Projects In Odisha, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here's a list of the top news events scheduled for March 5:PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Odisha Mar 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha to dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹19,600 crore at Chandikhole in Odisha on March 5.Telangana-PM Modi to open AAI's CARO in Begumpet Airport Mar 5: PM Modi's visit to Telangana on March 5 is full of plans. Read his rundown of the five key actions he's taking Naidu likely to re-join NDA Mar 5: Sources have indicated that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, is poised to announce its return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), according to a report by India Today cabinet expansion likely Mar 5: The anticipated expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet is slated for March 5, with anticipated participation from members of the BJP, RLD, and SBSP. This expansion is seen as a strategic maneuver ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections. Additionally, Gopi Raj, the leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, newly aligned with the NDA alliance, has voiced expectations regarding the expansion, as per a report by India Today budget to be presented on March 5: The budget session of the Punjab Assembly beginning Friday is likely to witness stormy scenes with opposition parties set to take on the AAP government over a host of issues including farmers' stir, outstanding debt and law and order.15% water cut in Mumbai, and neighbouring areas till Mar 5: According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there will be a 15% water supply cut across Mumbai and neighbouring areas till 5 March Chemicals ₹251 crore IPO to open Mar 5: JG Chemicals IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Tuesday, March 5). In terms of both output and income, JG Chemicals is India's largest manufacturer of zinc oxide, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). This is due to the fact that JG Chemicals employs the French method, which is the most widely used manufacturing technology in the Americas, Europe, and Asia for the manufacture of zinc oxide (CARE report).BYD India to unveil Seal EV sedan in India Mar 5: In a major development for the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, Chinese automaker BYD is all set to launch its highly anticipated third offering, the Seal EV, on March 5th. The company opened bookings for the sedan in February, with an expected price range between ₹55 lakh and ₹60 lakh F25 Pro launched in India, will go on sale from Mar 5: The device is currently available for pre-order, and goes on sale on March 5. A few other options one can consider in this price range are the Realme 12 Pro 5G, the OnePlus Nord CE 3, and the Redmi Note 13 5G to launch CMF Neckband, Buds alongside Nothing Phone 2(a) on Mar 5South Korea-Jaishankar to visit Seoul to co-chair the Korea Joint Commission Meeting Mar 5: EAM will first visit Seoul from 05-06 March 2024 to co-chair the 10th India - Republic of Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) with H.E. Mr. Cho Tae-yul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of KoreaGoa-Rajnath Singh to inaugurate new building of Naval War College at INS Mandovi Mar 5: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the new administrative and training building of Naval War College at INS Mandovi near Panaji on March 5, a Navy official said on Friday Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk at INS Garuda Mar 5: The Indian Navy will commission the newly inducted MH 60R Seahawk (a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter) multi-role helicopter on 06 Mar 2024 at INS Garuda, Kochi marking a pivotal moment in India's Defence modernisation journey. The Seahawks squadron will be commissioned in the Indian Navy as INAS 334 Gandhi plans Mahakaleshwar Temple visit Mar 5: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, one of the Jyotirlinga temples, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on March 5.Delhi-NDMC to start admission to its 12 Navyug schools Mar 5: New Delhi Municipal Council to begin admissions to its 12 Navyug schools from March 5 this year, officials said on March 4.AP-CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Vizag to take part in two programmes: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on March 5 to take part in scheduled programmes, according to an official release on Sunday ban-Kerala HC hearing on Mar 5: The high court on February 28 posted a batch of petitions filed by hookah bars to March 5

