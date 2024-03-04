Tata Women's Premier League: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Road Closures And Alternate Routes Here

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for Tata Women's Premier League-2024 (WPL) cricket matches scheduled to take place in Delhi starting today, March 5, till March 13 and on March 15 and March 17, at Arun Jaitely Stadium the general public's convenience and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed in and around the stadium on the days of the match read: WPL 2024 opening ceremony: Performers, time, where to watch and other details hereAlso read: After IPL, now Tata Group bags title rights for Women's Premier LeagueThe advisory states,“There will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JUN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. Commuters are requested to avoid following roads from 04:30 PM to 12 midnight on the days of matches when the spectators would be coming to the stadium, and congestion is expected.\"Also read: WPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur, who'll win?Traffic movement will remain restricted onRajghat to JLN MargJLN Marg from roundabout Kamla Market to RajghatAsaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi GateBahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi GateAlso read: Women's Premier League 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch live telecast; Check detailsEntry to the StadiumFor those who are visiting the stadium, the entry to gate numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 would be accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg to gate numbers 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 would be accessible from JLN Marg next to Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal to gate numbers 16,17, 18 would be accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, near petrol pump read: WPL 2024: T20 league to begin from 23 Feb, final on 17 March. Check full scheduleThe advisory further notes,“Limited parking is available for labelled vehicles in the proximity of the stadium. Display of car parking labels on the windscreen is mandatory. Vehicle number must be written on parking label. The vehicles without valid parking labels shall not be allowed in the proximity of the Stadium.”Commuters must refer to the full traffic advisory for further information on alternate routes and blockages.
MENAFN04032024007365015876ID1107934354
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.