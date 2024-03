Lunar Eclipse Coinciding With Holi This Year Find Out What The Clash Of Festival With Celestial Event Means

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The lunar eclipse this year will coincide with Holi. A lunar eclipse is a stunning astronomical event where the moon hides behind Earth's shadow, while Holi, the festival of colours, is one of India's biggest festivals.

The first lunar eclipse of the year will be a penumbral lunar eclipse that will fall on the same day as the festival of Holi, on March 25 is a penumbral lunar eclipse?A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves through the faint outer part of Earth's shadow, the penumbra. This type of eclipse is often mistaken for a regular Full Moon and is not as dramatic as other types of lunar eclipses read: Rare solar eclipse to cause traffic mayhem across US, large crowds expected; check detailsWhen and where to watch?The penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to take place on March 25, with the initial phase to begin at 10:23 am and conclude by 3:02 pm, as per astronomical calculations that suggest it will not be visible from India.

Also read: Total solar eclipse 2024: First celestial event to occur on THIS date. Will it be visible in India? All details hereWhere will the lunar eclipse be visible?The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands and France read: Lunar eclipse 2023: Will it be visible in India? Check date, time and moreWhat does it mean traditionally for India?As per tradition 'sutak period' is observed during the time of the eclipse. During this time, specific activities are restricted, which will not be relevant in India during this celestial event read: SpiceJet reaches settlement with lessor Celestial AviationHow will it affect the Holi celebrations?Since the lunar eclipse is going to coincide with the Holi festivities, a concern about the 'sutak period' and its impact on the rituals was raised. However, considering that the eclipse would not be visible in India, there's no need to observe the sutak period.

Thus, Holi rituals and puja can proceed as per the auspicious muhurat without any hindrance.

