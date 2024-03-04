2024 Super Tuesday: 5 Key Things To Know About This Critical Day For Primary Voting In Joe Biden Vs Donald Trump Battle

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US Elections 2024: Super Tuesday on March 5 marks a pivotal day in the US presidential primaries. It's when a hefty chunk of delegates get picked by voters across many states. Here's how things will unfold's at stake?On this day, over one-third of the delegates needed for both the Republican and Democratic nominations will be involved. The Republicans will contend for 854 out of 2,429 delegates. Democrats, on the other hand, have 1,420 delegates at play. This doesn't decide the nominee outright but can significantly propel a frontrunner ahead raceDonald Trump is leading in this race. He's collected many delegates and needs 1,215 to win his party's nomination. Right now, he's on track to possibly win by mid-March. Trump plans to grab more delegates soon, focusing on places where the top candidate wins all the delegates, such as California duelOn the Democratic side, President Joe Biden is working towards his magic number of 1,968 delegates to get the nomination. Here, the proportional delegate allocation system allows a more distributed contest. Biden's position, however, remains strong. His journey towards the nomination is marked by strategic delegate accumulation. He is likely to wrap it up by late March Read: Michelle Obama for President: Former US First Lady preferred choice over BidenDelegate dynamicsThe method of delegate allocation differs between parties. Republicans have states where a candidate can sweep all delegates by winning the majority vote. Democrats distribute delegates more evenly, giving trailing candidates a chance to gain ground. This system introduces \"uncommitted\" delegates, which adds an unpredictable twist to the nomination process Read: Donald Trump's comment on Black Americans: Nikki Haley calls it 'disgusting'Why Super Tuesday mattersSuper Tuesday can dramatically shape the presidential race. Candidates will try to gain momentum by trying to convince the party and the public. For voters, it's a chance to influence the direction of their party's nomination process. The outcomes can provide clear indicators of which candidates are likely to face off in the presidential election.

