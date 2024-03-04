Earthquake Today: 5.2 Magnitude Quake Hits China's Qinghai

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-03-2024, 07:37:31 IST, Lat: 33.68 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Qinghai,China,” NCS said.
