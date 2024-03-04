Mumbai Rain: Temperature Dips Trigger Cold Breezes Across City Following Rainfall Check IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents of Mumbai can expect relatively stable weather conditions in the coming days, characterized by cold winds and a drop in temperatures city is experiencing partly cloudy skies, with maximum temperatures reaching approximately 30°C and minimum temperatures hovering around 20°C the next 48 hours, there is expected to be a transition to mainly clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 31°C and 19°C Read: Heavy rain, snowfall kill 39, injure over 30 in AfghanistanAs reported by Free Press Journal citing Sunil Kamble, the head of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, highlighted heavy rainfall predictions for two districts in Vidarbha, with no thunderstorms expected for the next five days from Monday onwards said that even if rainfall occurs, it is anticipated to be light and devoid of any accompanying thunderstorm activity, IMD scientists predict that maximum temperatures will remain steady over the next two to three days before gradually increasing again, while minimum temperatures are expected to decrease over the next two days Read: Pakistan rains: At least 36 killed as heavy winter rains collapse buildings, trigger landslidesIn other parts of Maharashtra, isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were observed in Akola, Amravati, Gondia, and Nagpur. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions and stay indoors during such weather conditions the upcoming 24 hours, Mumbai can expect partly cloudy skies with maximum and minimum temperatures of 30°C and 20°C respectively. Over the following 48 hours, clear skies are forecasted with maximum and minimum temperatures of 31°C and 19°C respectively.



