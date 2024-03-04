Ambala-Chandigarh Highway Re-Opens After 22 Days Amid Farmers' Protest

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Ambala-Chandigarh Highway re-opened on Tuesday, March 5, after remaining closed for 22 days amid farmers' protest of farmers were camping at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border in response to the 'Dilli Chalo' march that began on February 13 protesting farmers had put forward 10 demands including a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, the implementation of Swaminathan Commission's formula, full debt waiver for farmers, pension for farmers and labourers, and withdrawal of cases against farmers during the 2020-21 protest and more.
