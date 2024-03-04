Did Rihanna steal Orry's crystal earrings at Ambani's bash?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, warmly interacted with pop star Rihanna during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. The exchange, which included Orry's earrings, went viral.

Orhan Awatramani, commonly known as Orry, was notable during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

A viral video shows Rihanna appreciating Orry's earrings, which leads to a cordial encounter in which Orry hands her his earrings and then offers her a nice hug.

In a snapshot published by SRK's fan page, Rihanna and Shah Rukh Khan perform relatable dance moves while looking like stars.

Additionally, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was also there at the event, posted a video of herself and Rihanna dancing to the song 'Zingaat' on Instagram.

The video shows the two dancing, Janhvi in a silver little dress and Rihanna in a peach gown with a thigh-high slit.

Rihanna professed her love for India and willingness to return for future concerts.