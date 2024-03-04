Inter Milan Continue Winning Streak In Serie A

(MENAFN- IANS) Rome, March 5 (IANS) The Serie A title race seems to be a foregone conclusion as Inter Milan have run 15 points clear on the table after a 2-1 home victory over Genoa.
The Nerazzurri kept a perfect record since 2024 as they had managed 11 wins on the bonce before Monday.
The away side tested Yann Sommer in the 26th minute as Mateo Retegui's header from a close range was denied by Sommer, four minutes before Alexis Sanchez assisted for Kristjan Asllani to reap his first goal for Inter, reports Xinhua.
Sanchez made it 2-0 in the 38th minute as the Chilean converted a spot-kick earned by Nicolo Barella.
Genoa pulled one goal back in the 54th minute when Stefan de Vrij's clearance only fell for Johan Vasquez to hit in a first-time volley, leaving Sommer rooted to the ground.
Inter survived from a scare in the 66th minute as Vitinha found the net, but it was ruled out due to offside.
